When the 2025-26 coaching carousel started to spin, Jon Sumrall was one of the hot names. He found quick success at both Troy and Tulane, most recently taking the Green Wave to the College Football Playoff this past season.

Sumrall’s name quickly came up in connection with the Florida job opening after the Gators fired Billy Napier. But early in the process, Sumrall recalled having some doubts about whether UF would even be an option. He pointed to his background as a reason why.

Sumrall was in his second season at Tulane, located in New Orleans, and Florida had just parted ways with Napier – the former Louisiana coach. As a result, he wondered if the Gators would wind up going down a similar path, although he made it clear he and Napier have different approaches.

“As you work through what could be next and you field phone calls … full transparency, I thought, ‘Is Florida going to hire another G5 coach from Louisiana? Probably not.'” Sumrall told On3’s J.D. PicKell on The Hard Count. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Billy, but Billy and I are not the same guy. I thought just because we had somewhat of a similar track record, to some degree, that they may shy away from me.

“I did the first conversation. The conversation went great, and I just kind of wrote it off like, ‘Whatever. We’ll see.’ I’m going about my business and I really did not even think much about this being an option, and then as it kind of became clearer that maybe this was something that could be real, the more I vetted it, the more homework I did on it – the more I pulled back the curtain, if you will, to see what was behind the curtain and kind of got a glimpse of my fit here or my family’s fit here – we felt better and better and better about being at the University of Florida as that transpired.”

Jon Sumrall: ‘This place fits me’

Of course, Jon Sumrall not only emerged as a key part of the search, but ultimately took the job to replace Napier in Gainesville. He arrives after an impressive two-year run at Tulane, where he went 20-8, and two seasons at Troy with a 23-4 record across 2022 and 2023.

Later in the process, though, Sumrall received some words of encouragement about the Florida job. Program greats such as Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow and Steve Spurrier reached out. From there, he saw a fit for both himself and his family, and it’s been a seamless transition.

“It didn’t hurt that, as I went through the process, at the back end of having to make a decision on what I was going to do next, you start hearing from the likes of Urban Meyer and Steve Spurrier and you have touchpoints with Tim Tebow,” Sumrall said. “A lot of those individuals are really encouraging and positive about, ‘Man, we’ve watched you, we’ve studied you. You fit this place.’ That was maybe something to help solidify, okay, this does fit. And I felt like my passion, my energy, the way I operate, it fits the University of Florida. This place fits me.

“You don’t always take the turns you think you’re going to take on career decisions way out in advance. Some of the time, the best things that you do are things you didn’t plan way far in advance. It just kind of comes together. But the way this thing came into place is really amazing. We have fallen in love with it here. Love the people, love the university, love this community and very grateful to be able to serve as the head football coach here.”