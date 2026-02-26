Jon Sumrall reveals his stance on scheduling at Florida, future of in-state rivalries

The Southeastern Conference will transition to a nine-game regular season schedule beginning in 2026, throwing the future of certain rivalry matchups into question. For a team like the Florida Gators, this could mean cutting out some important in-state matchups.

Gators head coach Jon Sumrall, who was hired this offseason to replace Billy Napier, spoke with Urban Meyer on the Triple Option Podcast about his stance on continuing in-state rivalry matchups moving forward. He revealed one matchup he wants to continue, no question.

“I think Florida State stays forever,” Sumrall said of the annual rivalry matchup. “That one, I don’t know that it moves regards to how many (conference) games we go to. I do think if your ultimate goal is to play in the CFP, it’s smart of you to evaluate what’s worked in the past. … So I do think some uniformity in the non conference would be helpful.”

With the SEC requiring its teams to play at least one power conference team in their non-conference schedule, the annual meeting between the Gators and Seminoles is likely here to stay. As for their matchups against a program like Miami, which occurs less frequently, it may be nixed moving forward. Florida has played Miami nine times since the turn of the century, while they play the Seminoles on a yearly basis.

The conversation comes as the SEC’s move to a nine-game now sees a uniform conference schedule alongside the Big Ten, ACC and Big 12. While some historical matchups across the board take a back seat in the sport’s current landscape, teams are trying their best to position themselves for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Sumrall pointed out that every team in the SEC must schedule a non-SEC Power Four conference team, while the Big Ten has no such rule. Sumrall believes, “it’s helpful for the selection committee if we’re all doing the same type of scheduling.”

With talks of CFP expansion being discussed over the past two years, there is potential for these rivalry matchups coming back to the schedule down the line. For now, however, they’ll be put on the back burner to be renewed down the line.

In 2026, Florida will play FSU, Florida Atlantic and Campbell in their non-conference slate. They open SEC play on Sept. 19 against Auburn on the road.