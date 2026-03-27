Jon Sumrall shares what Florida job means to him

Following six consecutive sub-10-win seasons, Florida made a big hire this offseason when it poached head coach Jon Sumrall from Tulane to replace former head coach Billy Napier. Sumrall agreed to take over the program while in the midst of leading the Green Wave to their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

For a historic program such as Florida, looking to get back into the championship picture, hiring Jon Sumrall was a no-brainer. Across his four seasons as a head coach (two at Troy and two at Tulane), Sumrall boasts a career 43-12 record with 10-plus wins in three of four seasons.

Along with being a proven winner at the G5 level, Sumrall is no stranger to the Southeastern Conference. The Texarkana native played linebacker at Kentucky from 2001-2004, and served on staffs at Kentucky and Ole Miss before earning his first-ever head coaching job at Troy in 2022.

Jon Sumrall details what the opportunity to coach at Florida means to him

As spring ball heats up, Sumrall joined Crain & Cone to detail just what the job means to him.

“As an opportunity like Florida unfolds, man, I grew up in the state of Alabama. The SEC, to me growing up as a kid, was like the NFL,” Sumrall said. “I’ll never forget as a kid, waking up on Saturday mornings to watch the 11 AM Jefferson Pilot game. I ain’t talking about (College) GameDay, I’m talking about Jefferson Pilot. That was my upbringing. It’s all I ever knew. If a game wasn’t on TV, I’d try to find a radio station to listen to the SEC game on. I’m a football junkie. So, being in the SEC as a player for me was a great opportunity.”

Sumrall’s coaching career began in 2005, as he immediately joined Kentucky‘s staff as a GA following his playing career. He then made his rounds across staffs at San Diego, Tulane, and Troy, before returning to the SEC in 2018 at Ole Miss. He then served as Kentucky‘s co-DC/inside linebackers coach from 2019-2021 before taking over as the head coach at Troy.

“When I had the chance to get back to the SEC as a coach at Ole Miss in 2018, it was a big deal. To me, (the SEC) is the pinnacle of college football. I’ll never forget being a player at the University of Kentucky in 2004 — we’re playing here in The Swamp and we’re down 13-3 in the fourth quarter. I remember looking around and thinking, ‘How awesome is this freaking place?’ It’s unlike any other venue in college football. You don’t look around our stadium and go ‘I wonder where I’m at?’ There’s some college stadiums that feel, not to take a shot, but feel cookie-cutter. I could be here, here, or here. If you’re in our stadium, you know where you are.”

With Sumrall leading the charge, optimism in and around Gainesville seems louder and prouder than it has felt in a long time.

“I walk in the building most days at 5:30 in the morning and I pinch myself,” Sumrall said. “I’m the head coach at the University of Florida, and it’s an amazing dream come true. Could not be more fired up to get to do this.”