Florida‘s starting quarterback spot is still up for grabs. On Tuesday, new Gators head coach Jon Sumrall emphasized that no player has secured Florida’s QB1 title yet.

“Do we know who the starter is today? No. No idea. Like, have no clue,” Sumrall said. “One of them will have to be the starter in Game 1, and they got to go earn it. I like the room. I like how they’re competing with each other.

“… They’re challenging each other, but they’re doing it in a healthy, competitive way. I tell them all the time, you don’t elevate by pushing someone else down, and really someone else elevating should help you elevate. So, I like how they’re competing with each other, not against each other. We got a long way to go to identify who’s going to be the trigger man that gets the opportunity to start Game 1. Just because you start Game 1 doesn’t mean you’re starting Game 2 or 3 or 4.”

Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo is the frontrunner to start behind center for the Gators next season. He will be a redshirt sophomore next season and has eight career appearances. Philo served as Haynes King‘s backup at Georgia Tech.

Philo recorded one start during his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. In the start, Philo completed 21 of his 28 pass attempts (75%) for 373 yards and a touchdown while throwing one interception.

Tramell Jones Jr. will likely be Philo’s largest competition for Florida’s starting spot behind center. Jones only appeared in two games for the Gators last season and will be a redshirt freshman in the 2026 campaign.

In his limited action, Jones completed 21 of his 35 pass attempts (60%) for 191 total yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. Jones was a four-star prospect and the No. 21 QB in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

While analysts have their eyes on Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. this offseason, they aren’t the only ones competing to lead Florida’s offense. Sumrall clarified that the competition is wide-open and unlikely candidates are still in the running for the position.

“I know that everybody wants to focus on Philo and Trammel, and that’s fair. Will Griffin did some good things today,” Sumrall said. “When he figures this whole thing out of how to operate at the line of scrimmage — man, he’s got some real ability and arm talent that’s there.

“Aidan Warner‘s got some good stuff about him. I like how he provides layer depth to that room and has a veteran presence.”