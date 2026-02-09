Kevin O'Sullivan regretful of Conway Regional actions, accepts suspension to open 2026 season

Florida’s baseball season begins on Friday, hosting UAB for a three-game series to kick off the 2026 campaign. When the Gators take the field, though, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan won’t be with them.

Instead, O’Sullivan will be serving a three-game suspension handed to him by the NCAA. That comes after his actions in last season’s Conway Regional, where he had heated interactions with multiple individuals, including East Carolina players and NCAA officials working the site of the regional.

As the season nears, O’Sullivan was asked about his looming suspension. He admitted that he handled things poorly and is regretful of his actions.

“The one thing I can say is I regret it,” O’Sullivan said on Friday. “I mean, I certainly wish I didn’t do it. No one feels more regretful than I do. The last thing I want to do is misrepresent Florida or myself or anybody for that matter. I handled it poorly.”

O’Sullivan says he did what he needed to do in regard to apologies

What sparked this whole situation was Florida and ECU’s elimination game being moved back from 12:00 p.m. ET to 1:00 E.T. after the Pirates played late into the prior night. After the Conway Regional, ECU player Parker Byrd cleared the air on what happened from his point of view.

“He started cussing at like (Bradley) Zayac and (inaudible) but they didn’t like acknowledge it, really,” Byrd said. “They had headphones on and were kind of like in the zone. I walked around the corner and he’s the first person I saw. I’m like, ‘Morning coach, how you doing?’ Because I mean I heard about all the stuff that happened and I was trying not to picture him as a bad dude. It was a bad situation, maybe not his fault. Then I turned the corner, I saw him, I said that.

“He’s like, ‘Eff you, you can stick that white board up your effing a.’ And I’m like, holy. My reaction was, ‘Are you serious?’ and I was laughing because I was so caught off guard.”

Video also emerged of O’Sullivan going after Coastal Carolina and NCAA officials shortly after the fact. While it was undoubtedly a tough look for the Florida skipper, O’Sullivan believes he has done what he needed to apologies-wise, and he accepts the NCAA’s decision to suspend him.

“I did what I needed to do as far as apologies,” said O’Sullivan. “Obviously, I’ve got a three-game suspension coming up to start the season. I certainly accept that. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve moved forward on that. That’s in the past for me.”

First pitch on Friday between Florida and UAB is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. They’ll conclude the series with a 6:00 first pitch on Saturday before the 1:00 series finale on Sunday.