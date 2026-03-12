Luke Combs recalls 'terrifying' experience playing against Brandon Spikes in high school

What do country superstar Luke Combs and Florida Gators great Brandon Spikes have in common? Well, not much. But they played in a high school football game against each other once.

Combs recently appeared on an episode of Bussin’ with the Boys, where co-hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton steered the conversation toward football. The country singer and songwriter looked back on his time on the gridiron himself — particularly at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, North Carolina.

When Combs was in high school, his school matched up with Crest high School in Shelby, NC in the playoffs. A pre-college Brandon Spikes played for that team, which Combs remembers vividly.

“It was terrifying. He looked as old as he does now,” Combs said. “At 18, he walks out and you’re like, ‘Oh, that guy’s on the team?'”

Despite Spikes’ reputation, Combs said his head coach was set on running the ball right toward Spikes on the first play to “set the tone.” It went “horribly wrong,” for the running back he said. Spikes even took a souvenir to remember the play.

“(Our) running back is folded, (Spikes) gets over top of him, grabs a dreadlock and rips it out of his head, from his helmet, and wraps it around his wrist like a bracelet and wears it the rest of the game,” Combs said. “… He looked over at the sideline and was like, ‘It’s gonna be a long game, coach’ — to our head coach. It was gnarly dude.”

How about that for mind games? Literally.

Spikes, of course, went on to star as a linebacker with the Florida Gators from 2006-2009. He helped his team to two BCS national championships before going on to become a second-round draft choice in 2010 for the New England Patriots. He played in the NFL until 2016.

Meanwhile, Combs was just getting his career started in 2014 when he released his first EP, The Way She Rides before releasing his debut album in 2017. Combs has become turned into one of the biggest stars in the industry with no signs of him slowing down.