Three Florida players will wear new numbers against Vanderbilt on Saturday, according to Vandy on SI’s Joey Dwyer. UF left some jerseys in Gainesville, resulting in the switch.

Gators guard Boogie Fland, guard Xaivian Lee and center Micah Handlogten will all have new numbers during Saturday’s game. Fland will wear No. 33, Handlogten will wear No. 34 and Lee will wear No. 99.

Florida enters Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt with seven wins in its last eight games while the Commodores are coming off their first loss of the year, falling to Texas this week. But when the Gators take the court in Nashville, three of their star players will have a new look with replacement jerseys.

Florida left a few jerseys at home before today’s game against Vanderbilt, I’m told.



Florida is fresh off a resounding victory over Oklahoma last time out in Norman. The Gators dominated en route to a 96-79 win – their third straight after a loss to Missouri. UF did the bulk of its work in the paint, outscoring the Sooners 60-22 in that area. In fact, at one point in the second half, the Gators had more points in the pain than Oklahoma did total points.

After the game, Todd Golden said winning down low is a point of emphasis for his group. Add in the ability to control the ball, only committing seven turnovers, and it was a recipe to cruise to a road SEC victory.

“That’s an area that we strive to win every night,” Golden said. “But this game, specifically, yes, absolutely. We feel like we had a little more depth on the frontline, and that’s where a lot of our better players are and that we would have to come in here and they would have to produce for us to have a good game.

“Offensively, we just played with great purpose, didn’t turn the ball over, got the ball inside, did a really good job of imposing our will in there. And then got off to a great start in the second half up 29.”

As for Vanderbilt, the Commodores suffered their first loss of the season as Texas came away with the 80-64 win earlier this week. They now head into Saturday’s game against Florida with a 16-1 record as they welcome the national champions for a 2 p.m. ET tip-off on ESPN.