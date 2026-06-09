Report: NC State set to poach Florida baseball assistant Taylor Black

The Florida baseball team is reportedly set to lose a second assistant coach off its 2026 staff. According to D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers, NC State is expected to hire Taylor Black as its new recruiting coordinator.

Black spent the past four years at Florida. He had a previous stint at NC State from 2014-17, so he’s returning to some familiar stomping grounds.

A Florida bio for Taylor Black credits him with much of Florida’s improvement in hitting after his arrival ahead of the 2023 season. The Gators also reached Omaha twice while Black was on staff.

The former Florida assistant was partially responsible for helping shortstop Colby Shelton and catcher and designated hitter Brody Donay have excellent seasons at the plate in 2025. Shelton reached base in 44 of 45 games before suffering a season-ending hamate injury, hitting .377/.458/.606 with seven home runs, 19 doubles, 40 runs, 35 RBI and six stolen bases. Donay, meanwhile, slugged a career-high 18 home runs while slashing .303/.418/.646 for a 1.064. The junior finished with two triples, 10 doubles, 45 runs, 41 RBI and eight steals.

Taylor Black’s departure is the second this offseason by a member of the Florida coaching staff. Florida also parted ways with another.

Florida parts ways with David Kopp

In addition to Taylor Black moving on, Florida must replace another assistant coach this offseason. David Kopp, the Florida Gators’ pitching coach since 2024, was fired just one week after UF’s arms struggled in the Gainesville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The news was first reported by Jacob Rudner of Baseball America.

Kopp just concluded his fifth season at Florida. He was hired by Gators coach Kevin O’Sullivan in July 2021 as a volunteer assistant, and was named UF pitching coach during the 2024 offseason. He previously was the pitching coach/recruiting coordinator at Florida Atlantic from 2018-21.

UF went 41-21 in 2026 and was the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the Gators’ No. 1 starter, sophomore Aidan King, was the SEC Pitcher of the Year. But the Gators’ pitching was hammered in the Gainesville Regional and Florida failed to advance after losing two straight games to Troy.

The Gators allowed 43 runs over four games, including 16 and 10, respectively, in back-to-back losses to Troy, which ended their season.

In Florida’s second and third games of the Gainesville Regional, King and another Gators starter, possible first-round pick Liam Peterson, were hit hard. King lasted just 3.0 innings and allowed six earned runs in UF’s 22-10 win over Miami. The next day, Peterson was shelled in a 16-11 loss to Troy, allowing nine earned runs in 5.0 innings.

On3’s Keith Niebuhr also contributed to this report.