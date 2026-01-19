New Haven transfer tight end Evan Chieca is committing to Florida via the transfer portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his junior season, catching 31 passes for four touchdowns.

Chieca played high school football at Lindenhurst (Lindenhurst, NY). He didn’t have a star-rating, and that’s according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, PLAYER was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 1945 overall recruit, and the No. 104 overall tight end available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal lasted 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. Players have had just over two weeks to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, which varies throughout the sport.

Baylor DL transfer Samu Taumanupepe has committed to Florida out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Taumanupepe also played at Texas A&M so far in his college career.

Florida was reportedly in contact with Taumanupepe since he entered the portal on Jan. 8. He visited campus, and his commitment came soon after.

“They saw my size, and I think that is really what caught their attention,” he told Gators Online. “So, they wanted to get me out there to visit so I can see them and spend time with them. They said they saw my film and said they need a big dude.”

He was a redshirt sophomore for Baylor during his lone season with the Bears in 2025. That means he’ll have two years of eligibility to play for the Gators. That came after spending his first two seasons of college football in the SEC at Texas A&M.

This past season, he appeared in six games for Baylor. During his time on the field, Taumanupepe made six tackles from the nose guard position. The 6-foot-3, 376-pounder has totaled eight tackles across nine appearances in his college career.