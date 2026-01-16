Oklahoma State transfer wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd is committing to Florida via the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Lloyd spent this past season at Oklahoma State after two years at Nebraska.

He played in just two games this year for the Cowboys. During that time, he has logged one carry for a yard. He does not yet have a reception.

In two years at Nebraska, Lloyd logged 19 catches for 492 yards and three scores. He had improved his production quite a bit from freshman to sophomore year, though he was more explosive as a freshman.

In fact, Lloyd caught six passes for a whopping 237 yards and three scores in 2023, showing his big-play potential. That came out to an average of 39.5 yards per catch.

While his average came back down to earth in 2024, it was still an impressive 19.6. He managed to catch 13 passes for 255 yards, though he did not find the end zone as a sophomore.

Prior to enrolling at Nebraska and then later transferring to Oklahoma State, Lloyd was ranked as a three-star recruit, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services. He was ranked as the No. 1,037 recruit in the 2023 class and the No. 154 wide receiver that year. He also checked in as the No. 11 overall player from the state of Nebraska, hailing from Omaha (NE) Westside.

Moreover, Lloyd was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 1110 overall recruit and the No. 137 overall wide receiver available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.