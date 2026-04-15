The good news just keeps on rolling for Todd Golden and the Florida Gators.

Incoming senior forward Alex Condon will return to the program next season, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday afternoon. The 2026-27 season will mark the National Champion’s fourth and final at Florida.

Across three seasons in Gainesville, Condon boasts career averages of 11.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. He has been named a Third Team All-SEC selection in back-to-back seasons, and scored 12 points with seven rebounds in Florida‘s 65-63 win over Houston in the 2025 National Championship Game.

Florida's Alex Condon – the No. 30 prospect on ESPN's Top 100 – is returning to the Gators for his senior year, he tells me and @JeremyWoo. Condon will be a projected first-rounder in 2027 and among the top big men in college basketball. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2026

The 2025-26 season was the best of Condon’s career, as he averaged a career-best 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. This helped fuel the Gators to a 26-7 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After winning their First Round game against Prairie View A&M, however, they were upset by No. 9 seed Iowa 73-72 in the Second Round.

Alex Condon becomes Florida’s seventh returning player next season

Following that loss to the Hawkeyes, Condon was extremely upset. This makes his return not as surprising, as it seems that he has unfinished business in Gainesville.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one. I’m going to remember this feeling for a while,” Condon said. “I’m just going to use it as motivation. I think it’s going to make us better players individually just to know what this feeling is like, working hard all year to get into this position as a 1 seed and just letting it get away from us a little bit. Yeah, we’re going to use it for positive to make us better players in our careers.”

Condon marks Florida‘s seventh returning player from last season’s team. He re-joins reigning SEC Sixth Man of the Year guard Urban Klavzar, guard Boogie Fland, guard Isaiah Brown, guard AJ Brown, guard Alex Lloyd, and guard Alex Kovatchev. Reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu has been rumored to be returning to the program as well, but that has yet to be announced.

Along with returning seven players, Kentucky transfer guard Denzel Aberdeen announced that he plans on returning to the program next season. Aberdeen previously played for the Gators from 2022-2025. However, his waiver for a fifth year will have be approved by the NCAA in order for him to actually suit up.

With Condon’s re-addition, the Gators will likely be tabbed as one of the favorites to cut down the nets once again in 2027.