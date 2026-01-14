Scott Stricklin addresses Florida’s pursuit of Lane Kiffin: ‘He ended up where he needs to be’

By the end of the Lane Kiffin saga, the Florida Gators weren’t a finalist to land the highly sought-after head coach. Still, there’s no secret that Florida pursued Kiffin and had conversations with him during their coaching search.

Recently, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin opened up about his pursuit of Lane Kiffin during an appearance on Another Dooley Noted Podcast. There, he was confident that both Kiffin and the Gators went down the appropriate paths for themselves.

“I had good conversations with Lane,” Scott Stricklin said. “And I’ve said this publicly since the search, and I normally wouldn’t comment on another candidate, but it’s no secret we had conversations. He’s a fascinating individual. He’s a unique individual. There’s a lot of good there, and there’s just a lot, in general.”

Already a sitting head coach in the SEC, Lane Kiffin ended up choosing between staying at Ole Miss or going to LSU. After weeks of rumors, he landed on LSU, making the move ahead of the College Football Playoff, which he publicly postured to coach in but wasn’t allowed to by Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Florida turned its attention to other candidates, landing on Jon Sumrall.

“He has been successful. I think he’ll continue to be successful. Anyone would say this in my position,” Stricklin said. “But he probably ended up where he needs to be, and I think the Gators ended up where we need to be. Because, obviously, I’m really excited about Jon. I think he hits this place to a high level. As Gator Nation gets to know him more and more, they’re going to be real excited that he’s our head football coach.”

In Jon Sumrall, Florida got a coach who has found success at multiple Group of Five jobs, holding a 43-12 record in four seasons as a head coach. That includes taking Tulane to the College Football Playoff in 2025. Prior to that, he also worked as an assistant coach in the SEC.

Today, Pat Dooley gets the feeling that Florida fans think they dodged an issue based on how Kiffin handled his Ole Miss exit. However, he also feels that fans would feel different if he’d gone to Gainesville. Stricklin didn’t necessarily agree, but did conclude things are rarely boring around Kiffin.

“I will say this,” Stricklin said. “Things around Lane are never boring or dull.”

Lane Kiffin won’t be playing Florida next season, with changes coming to how the SEC schedules games. The Tigers will, however, be seeing Ole Miss in Oxford.