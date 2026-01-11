Scott Stricklin denies any hesitation hiring a Group of Five coach after Billy Napier

Florida AD Scott Stricklin wasn’t going to hesitate to hire Jon Sumrall just because he came from the Group of Five area of college football. The former Tulane head coach led the Green Wave to the College Football Playoff and will lead Florida next season, following Billy Napier.

Napier, who returned to G5 football with James Madison after his firing, came from Louisiana, another non-Power Four institution. So, the hesitation among fans is logical. They don’t want a repeat of the mistakes over the last four years. But Stricklin kept it to, if you win, you win.

“I really didn’t, you know, you don’t want to artificially limit your pool,” Stricklin said on Another Dooley Noted Podcast. “Just because the last coach was right handed and didn’t work out, I’m not going to interview anybody who’s right handed, you know? You could be arbitrary in how you do that. You know, the last coach was a, you know, was an offensive lineman in college. So we can’t hire a coach who played offensive line in college … Because there are a lot of examples of coaches who came from that level, who have been successful.

“One of them has the number one team in the country right now, Curt Cignetti, who came to Indiana directly from a Group of Five school in James Madison. So there’s, I would say the likelihood of success is no different, whether they come from a Group of Five, or whether they come as a coordinator, or where they come as a sitting head coach. The more successful someone’s been in their past is probably the best indicator of what their future success is going to look like, and that success can come from any number of different places.”

Despite roster turnover and changes, Stricklin is confident in his new coach. Sumrall echoed those comments as well.

Florida standouts such as quarterback DJ Lagway and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III entered the transfer portal after Sumrall was hired. Despite the team’s losses, Sumrall is confident in the program’s future.

“That passion and enthusiasm, the fire, that’s part of what attracted me here, because I’m wired the same way,” Sumrall said at his introductory press conference. “The standard here is championships. That’s why I came. I’m built for this job. I was made for this job. Winners win; I’m a winner; we’re going to win.

“… We’re going to play with an edge, a blue-collar mindset, and a chip on our shoulder. We will be tough. We will have grit. We will not be outworked. We will play with passion and physicality. We will build our scheme in all three phases around our players and their strengths.”