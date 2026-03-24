Florida‘s quest for back-to-back National Championships came to a shocking end Sunday night in Tampa. The Gators fell to No. 9 seed Iowa 73-72 in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

By falling to the Hawkeyes, the Gators became the first No. 1 seed to fall in the Big Dance. Todd Golden‘s team held a 72-70 lead with eight seconds remaining, before Iowa‘s Alvaro Folgueiras hit a go-ahead three-pointer to propel Iowa to the 73-72 lead with four seconds remaining. Florida was unable to get a shot up, ending the game.

Legendary Florida football head coach Steve Spurrier discussed the loss on the latest episode of ‘Another Dooley Noted Podcast.’ There, Spurrier claimed the Gators peaked following back-to-back wins over Kentucky in their regular season finale and SEC Tournament opener. Those wins marked their 11th and 12th in a row.

“We sort of peaked right after we had lost four or five early,” Spurrier said. “We had like a 5-5 record, and then all of a sudden we went on a really hot streak. But it seemed like the past couple of games we weren’t quite as sharp as we were two or three weeks ago. Teams peak at different times.”

Florida had won 22 of its last 25 games prior to Iowa loss

As Spurrier touched on, Florida opened the season with somewhat of a disappointing 5-4 record. Following its Dec. 9 loss to No. 5 UConn, however, it won 22 of its next 25 games prior to the Second Round matchup against Iowa. There may have been no hotter team in college basketball heading into Champ Week than Florida, but now just two weeks later, it is no longer in contention for another national title.

“Overall, a disappointing result for us tonight, but credit Iowa,” Todd Golden said postgame. “I thought they played well, especially in the first half. Had us on our heels a little bit, and I thought they were physically tougher than us in the first half. And it took a little bit for us to regain our footing and then they got off to a good start in the second half.

Really proud of our guys and the way we fought. Obviously came back and took the lead, got up by as many as — I think we were up three or four at one point late in the second half, and just did a poor job executing on both ends in the last two minutes.”

While Florida‘s season comes to a disappointing end, Iowa will take on bitter rival Nebraska for a spot in the Elite Eight. The Hawkeyes haven’t reached the Elite Eight since 1987. Nebraska has never reached the Elite Eight.