Steve Spurrier predicts Florida can win nine or more games in 2026

Florida is hoping to reverse its fortunes after posting losing seasons in four of the last five campaigns. New coach Jon Sumrall figures to be a huge part of that, but just where should the expectations be ballparked for him in Year 1?

Well, if you ask former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, they should be pretty lofty. That’s a combination of the program’s historical norms with what he sees out of Sumrall so far.

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Spurrier was asked on Another Dooley Noted Podcast who he sees potentially competing for and winning the SEC. He quickly shifted gears to Florida.

“It’s going to be who plays the best and who wins the close games is what it may come down to,” Spurrier said. “I really believe we’re going to have a team that’s a lot better than picked No. 9 in the SEC right now. In fact, I think we can win nine or more games. That’s my minimum right now for this team we’ve got and the coaching staff.”

Nine wins would certainly be a remarkable turnaround for the Florida program. The Gators haven’t hit that mark since 2019, Dan Mullen‘s second season in charge.

But for Spurrier, it’s what he sees out of Florida that has him so encouraged. And he’s around the program a lot these days.

“I just like coach Sumrall and the staff and the attitude these players seem to have when you’re around them,” Spurrier said. Simple enough.

Moreover, there’s a belief in Sumrall right now, based on what he’s done before he has ever coached a game. He’s got Florida recruiting at an elite level, one not seen in better than a decade in the program.

The Gators currently have a top five recruiting class. Florida hasn’t finished with a top-five class since 2013. That was four head coaches ago.

“He’s active. He’s a hard-working guy, there’s no question about that,” Spurrier said. “It’s paid off in recruiting. And now, well, we’re still recruiting, but then the preparation through the summer, getting ready for the season, is crucial also.”

Will that preparation lead to a nine-win season? Perhaps even better? At least Steve Spurrier believes it’s possible.