Steve Spurrier reveals advice for Todd Golden after Florida's NCAA Tournament loss

Florida‘s run at back-to-back national titles concluded over the weekend with a shocking upset loss at the hands of ninth-seeded Iowa. With that, coach Todd Golden is back in a somewhat familiar place.

After all, you’re only as good as your last game. And Golden’s last game will be heavily scrutinized for some pivotal plays down the stretch.

Florida gave up an open 3-point attempt for the game-winning bucket with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock. Then, with about five seconds to play, the team failed to get a shot off before the final buzzer, resulting in defeat.

Former football coach Steve Spurrier was following along closely. So he knows what’s next for Todd Golden. After all, Spurrier knows a thing or two about trying to follow up on a championship season.

“The season’s over. You look back, you look at the tape, what could we have done better in this situation, that situation?” Spurrier said on Another Dooley Noted Podcast. “I look back, could have called a better play here, there, the other. So that’s all you can do is look back and try to make yourself a better coach by seeing maybe this call or this play would have been better than we did.”

While some Florida fans undoubtedly had visions of going back-to-back for the second time in school history, especially after the team earned its first back-to-back No. 1 seeds in program history, that was always a lofty goal. Spurrier didn’t outright say the season was far from a bust for Todd Golden the Gators, but he strongly implied it.

“There’s only one national champ,” he said. “And there’s what, 370 schools that maybe have a shot at it? So don’t tell me that that should be the goal of 370 schools. Most schools, hey, let’s have a winning record, let’s compete for our conference championship. If we’re a great team, we’ll try to compete for the national. But I think most all teams need levels, not just one national championship, because that’s virtually impossible, as we know.”

Florida might have been good enough to win it all again. The backcourt was a little shaky, but the frontcourt was as good as any in the country.

That said, you need the right chain of events to go along with a great team to make it all fall into place. Florida didn’t get that this year.

Now the attention turns to the coaching carousel, where Todd Golden might once again be a reported candidate at multiple openings. Both Kansas and North Carolina are potential programs that could target Golden.

While Bill Self has yet to make a decision at Kansas, North Carolina fired Hubert Davis. Spurrier was keeping notes.

“Yeah, North Carolina let him go, huh?” he said. “I heard that just today. They were talking about who would be the replacement. I think that’s what I heard. I’m not 100% sure.”

Florida, of course, is going to do everything it can to keep Todd Golden. Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline reported that Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin is working on an extension for Golden, one that should further lock up the national championship-winning coach for the foreseeable future.

From there, Golden can do what Spurrier said — evaluate the 2025-26 season and try to find out how to win the next one. As he’s proven, he’s more than capable.