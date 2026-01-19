Steve Spurrier suggests Jon Sumrall could be like Curt Cignetti at Florida

Former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier is no stranger to the sport of college football. Or having major success in it. And he sees that potential for new Gators coach Jon Sumrall.

In fact, Spurrier made an interesting comparison on a recent episode of Another Dooley Noted Podcast when it comes to the Tulane coach turned Florida coach. He opened up.

“This guy, he might be a little bit like (Indiana coach) Curt Cignetti,” Spurrier said. “I mean he is serious and guys are going to play hard, they’re going to play with effort. We’re not going to have 13 on the field, all the kind of stuff. Give coach Sumrall credit for what he’s building right now as we start out, of course trying to sign some transfer guys and all that and go from there.”

Jon Sumrall has been active in the transfer portal trying to build his inaugural roster at Florida. He’s had success everywhere he’s been, first at Troy and then at Tulane.

This will be a different stage. The SEC is an absolute beast, and Florida has found that out the hard way over the last 15 years or so as it searches for the former glory it once attained, both under Spurrier and Urban Meyer.

Jon Sumrall certainly hopes to be included alongside those two in the future when it comes to discussion of Florida greats. To that end, he has done a nice job keeping the core of his roster intact through transfer portal season. Spurrier pointed that out.

“I give coach Sumrall credit now,” Spurrier said. “The five, really five of our best players — Jadan Baugh, Vernell Brown, Dallas Wilson, Jayden Woods and Myles Graham — they’ve all stuck. They’ve all stuck. They all said after listening to coach Sumrall talk you can see his enthusiasm and you can see we’ve got a chance to be winners because of him. So give coach Sumrall a lot of credit.”

Spurrier also noted that Sumrall has the chance to do something he did in the early ’90s when he took over a program that was down on its luck. What’s that, exactly?

“One of the polls came out, I don’t know which one it was on the social media phone and we were not in the top 25, so I was telling you, he’s got a chance to do what I did when I got here,” Spurrier told the show’s host, Pat Dooley. “In 1990 we weren’t in the top 25 and after the first game we were in it for 12 years. So he’s got a chance to do that. Got to win big that opening game.”