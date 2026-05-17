Steve Spurrier takes part in Morgan Wallen concert walkout at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Morgan Wallen continues to tour SEC football stadiums. Gainesville is his latest stop, putting on a concert inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Friday and Saturday night.

People related to those schools have been a part of Wallen’s walkout onto the stage. Florida fans got a treat on Saturday when Steve Spurrier showed up on the screen. People began to go crazy for the ol’ Ball Coach, who showed Wallen the Gator Head in the tunnel.

Wallen continues to draw in huge crowds during his Still The Problem Tour. And despite being a major Tennessee fan, he is still loved in other SEC areas. Moves like bringing out Spurrier are exactly why. You can check out the full thing here.

Steve Spurrier walks out with Morgan Wallen on night two! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/H3ZAPIddgk — Florida Victorious (@Fl_Victorious) May 17, 2026

Spurrier is not the first person involved with Florida football to participate. Legendary quarterback Tim Tebow had the honor on Friday night. As you can imagine, the people attending the concert were just as excited. Tebow made it all the way down the tunnel with Wallen.

Friday is the first of two nights for Wallen at The Swamp as part of the “Still The Problem” tour. Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock and Zach John King are set to join him, according to his website. On Saturday, Ella Langley will jump on stage in Rhett’s place.

Wallen’s 2026 tour began in April at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and Gainesville marks the second stop in an SEC city. He also has a trip planned in Big Ten country with two shows in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in late July at The Big House.

Morgan Wallen concerts big motivation for Florida softball team

The Gainesville Regional has been a cakewalk for the No. 6 seed Florida Gators so far. It has won its first two games by a combined score of 20-0, defeating Florida A&M (12-0) and Georgia Tech (8-0).

Hilariously, Morgan Wallen‘s two-night residency at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium might be a catalyst for the success. Florida softball head coach Tim Walton, who is in his 21st season at the helm, revealed that the players were motivated to get the games done quickly due to the concert. Some players went to Friday night’s show, and others are going to Saturday night’s show.

If this was truly being used as motivation to end these games as quickly as possible, the Gators have excelled at doing so. After winning its first two games in the Regional, Florida is just one win away from advancing to a Super Regional for the 17th time under Walton. The Gators have won two Women’s College World Series in that span (2014 and 2015).

On3’s Daniel Hager and Nick Schultz contributed to this report