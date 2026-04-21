Star forward Thomas Haugh is returning to Florida for the 2026-27 season, he announced. Haugh will be a senior next season.

“Most guys in my position in the draft, it would be a no-brainer to go to the NBA,” Haugh told ESPN. “It’s not just the NIL. It’s a chance to play with my boys. To play for coach [Todd] Golden. To go to the school I love to play for. It was definitely a tougher decision than last year, but it was best for my career and future.”

Haugh averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season, while shooting 46.6% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc. For his efforts, he was named an All-SEC First-Team selection and All-American.

Haugh scored 19 points in Florida’s season-ending loss to Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He credited the shocking loss as a significant motive in his decision to return to Florida next season.

The 6-foot-9 standout averaged 9.8 points per game as a sophomore in the 2024-25 campaign. While progressing throughout the season, Haugh ultimately played an instrumental role in the Gators’ run to the national title.

Along with Thomas Haugh, Florida starting forward Alex Condon announced he is returning next season. On Monday, Florida center Rueben Chinyelu announced he is entering his name in the 2026 NBA Draft, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

If Chinyelu returns, Florida will immediately be a favorite to win the national championship next season. Florida head coach Todd Golden is excited for the opportunity to lead the core group one more time.

“Getting this group of guys back together for one last run, they’re going to have a lot of attention and notoriety, a lot of it deserved,” Golden said. “We’re going to have a ton of pressure, a ton of eyeballs on us this year. But it’s a privilege. Use it to fuel us the right way. Can’t allow it to splinter us. But we’d much rather be the hunted than the hunters. We just have to accept there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that.”

Haugh’s decision to return to Florida next season wasn’t due to a lack of interest from NBA front offices. In his latest big board, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo named Haugh the No. 13 prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“Haugh’s positional size, mobility, toughness and nonstop motor make him a versatile frontcourt option who wins extra possessions and doesn’t need his number called to produce,” Woo wrote. “He likely won’t create much offense for himself, but his skill set slots in well alongside star talent.”