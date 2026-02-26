Florida forward Thomas Haugh left Wednesday’s game against Texas with an apparent ankle injury. He landed on another player’s foot as he went to block a shot.

Haugh went up to make a block on Texas’ Dailyn Swain, and on his way down, he appeared to tweak his right ankle. He left the game right away, but did not go to the locker room and was still on the bench out of a timeout with 12:43 to play.

Haugh stayed on the bench from there, but returned to the game at the 11:35-mark. That indicated he avoided a serious injury after evaluation on the bench.

At the time of his departure, Haugh was in the midst of a relatively quiet night before getting in on the blocked Swain shot. He had just three points, but Florida was still getting a huge day from the rest of the roster, led by Alex Condon and Boogie Fland.

Entering Wednesday’s game, Haugh was putting together a huge 2025-26 season. He led Florida with 17.3 points to go with 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He’s also shooting 46.8% from the field, including 34.7% from three-point territory.

For his efforts, Thomas Haugh has also generated buzz in NBA Draft conversations. He came in as the No. 13 overall player on On3’s Jamie Shaw III’s latest Big Board, released last week.

Florida was red-hot heading into Wednesday’s game against Texas. The Gators arrived at the Moody Center in the midst of a seven game win streak and with 12 victories in their last 13 games. That includes a 94-75 blowout win over Ole Miss last time out.

Additionally, with March Madness on the horizon, Florida is also looking to secure one of the top seeds in the bracket. The Gators came in as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s Top 16 seeds reveal last week, and On3’s James Fletcher III projected them on the 2-seed line in his latest Bracketology this week.

In fact, Florida was close to being a No. 2 seed in the committee’s announcement. To ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Gators could very well find themselves on that seed-line if they keep the momentum going.

“If Purdue had lost last night in Indiana, Florida would have been the last two seed on their board,” Lunardi said of the committee’s top 16. “And that could be the case, you know, a week from now, I think at the end of the day, because so many of the teams ahead of them are going to take losses. I believe Florida will enter the actual bracket and the actual NCAA tournament as a two seed and … very much looking the part of a Final Four contender.”