Florida forward Thomas Haugh will miss tonight’s game against Mississippi State after rolling his ankle a week ago against Texas. He has played in recent games despite the knock, but he was downgraded from probable to out for Tuesday night’s contest on the SEC availability report.

Tuesday’s game will mark the first game that Haugh has missed in his three-year Florida career. He has played in 105 contests to date, starting 36 of them, including all 29 of the team’s games this season.

Also missing the game will be Mississippi State’s Shawn Jones. Jones is a senior guard averaging 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. He has started 26 of the team’s 29 games so far this season.

Thomas Haugh’s absence will be a big one for Florida, but the timing works well to get him healthy and recovered fully before postseason play begins. The Gators have already locked up at least a share of the SEC crown. A win tonight, or in the regular-season finale against Kentucky, would give the team the outright SEC regular season title.

Haugh is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points per game. His impact goes far beyond just the scoring, though, as he does all the little things for the Gators.

In addition to his scoring total, Haugh averages 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He can fill up the stat sheet.

With Thomas Haugh sidelined tonight, expect Florida to turn heavily to reserve guard Isaiah Brown. Brown has logged more and more minutes as the season has gone on, really starting to contribute meaningfully at the end of the bench.

He is averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He has seen just 12.1 minutes per contest, but that should expand considerably against Mississippi State.