In today’s college basketball landscape, decisions to move on to the next level are no longer just about draft stock, but value. For Thomas Haugh, his value in the sport could be historic.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Haugh’s NIL earnings at Florida could exceed $10 million for the 2026-27 season. The majority of that money is coming through third-party deals rather than the university itself, per Norlander.

“Haugh will make huge money off of his Actual name/image/likeness (what a concept!) due to his stature: 4-yr [Gator] + nat’l champ + All [American] + preseason POY. Sources added he might clear $10 million b/c of how big he is in Gainesville. Majority of NIL [money] will come via 3rd-party deals, not UF,” Norlander reported.

As you can tell, that number isn’t just eye-popping, but program-defining. Haugh’s return to Florida was already one of the biggest offseason wins in college basketball. A projected first-round pick, he had every reason to leave for the NBA. Instead, he chose one more run in Gainesville, citing not just NIL, but loyalty and unfinished business.

“Most guys in my position in the draft, it would be a no-brainer to go to the NBA,” Haugh told ESPN. “It’s not just the NIL. It’s a chance to play with my boys. To play for coach [Todd] Golden. To go to the school I love to play for. It was definitely a tougher decision than last year, but it was best for my career and future.”

Alas, the financial landscape matters. Haugh is uniquely positioned to capitalize. A four-year player, national champion, All-American and preseason Player of the Year candidate, Haugh checks every box for marketability.

At 6-foot-9 with a versatile game, he’s not just productive, but visible. In a college town like Gainesville, that visibility translates directly into opportunity. On the court, his production backs it up.

Haugh averaged 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds last season, earning All-SEC First-Team honors while continuing his steady rise from role player to centerpiece. His growth was instrumental in Florida’s national title run, and his return immediately vaults the Gators into championship contention once again. With Todd Golden bringing back an awesome core, expectations are sky-high.

“Getting this group of guys back together for one last run, they’re going to have a lot of attention and notoriety, a lot of it deserved,” Golden said. “We’re going to have a ton of pressure, a ton of eyeballs on us this year. But it’s a privilege.

“Use it to fuel us the right way. Can’t allow it to splinter us. But we’d much rather be the hunted than the hunters. We just have to accept there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that.”

That pressure comes with a spotlight. That spotlight is now worth millions for Haugh, as players no longer have to rush to the NBA to maximize their earning potential. In some cases, like Haugh’s, staying in college can be just as lucrative, if not more, while offering another year of development and exposure.

If you’re a Florida fan, it’s a win on every level. And for Haugh, it’s a bet on himself, and one that’s going to be paying off before the season even tips.