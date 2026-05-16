As he got Friday night’s concert at The Swamp underway, Morgan Wallen brought out Florida royalty. Tim Tebow joined him for his famous walk out to the stage.

Wallen is in Gainesville as part of his “Still The Problem” stadium tour, which previously made a stop at Bryant-Denny Stadium last month. As part of his entrance that day, the country singer walked out with legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Friday night, Wallen again called in a big name in Tebow. The crowd erupted when he showed up on the videoboard and the duo made their way out of the tunnel.

Tim Tebow walks out with Morgan Wallen in The Swamp! pic.twitter.com/IQabQhABI4 — Florida Victorious (@Fl_Victorious) May 16, 2026

Wallen’s concert entrances continue to be a hit as he goes through his latest tour. In addition to Tebow and Saban, he recently brought out Caitlin Clark during his trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A noted Tennessee fan, he also once entered a concert at Neyland Stadium with another SEC legend: Peyton Manning.

Friday is the first of two nights for Wallen at The Swamp as part of the “Still The Problem” tour. Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock and Zach John King are set to join him, according to his website. On Saturday, Ella Langley will jump on stage in Rhett’s place.

Wallen’s 2026 tour began in April at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and Gainesville marks the second stop in an SEC city. He also has a trip planned in Big Ten country with two shows in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in late July at The Big House.

Tuscaloosa marked the first stop at an SEC stadium for Morgan Wallen on this tour. Bringing out Nick Saban proved to be quite a hit, and he recalled that experience weeks later on The Paul Finebaum Show and joked he gave the band a “pep talk,” of sorts, for old time’s sake.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever walked down that tunnel and there was no consequence in terms of winning and losing a game, so that was fun,” Saban said. “I really enjoyed having the time backstage with those guys, which was the locker room. That was our locker room. Great band, great group of guys. Lot of them were former athletes. It was a lot of fun. They actually got in a big huddle and I gave them a halftime ass-chewing, told them they needed to get in gear.”