Urban Meyer recalls how much involvement he had in the hiring of Jon Sumrall at Florida

Former Florida coach Urban Meyer has become more involved with the program in recent years, following his retirement from coaching at Ohio State. He’s considered a legend of sorts in Gainesville, having won two national titles there.

So when the Gators were looking to hire a new coach after parting ways with Billy Napier during the 2024 season, athletics director Scott Stricklin leaned into Meyer’s affinity for Florida. He used him as a resource.

“Scott Stricklin, the AD at Florida, and I have become pretty close over the last couple years,” Meyer explained on The Triple Option podcast. “I went back this year for the Hall of Fame, on campus celebration and we had a lot of conversations about Florida’s a unique place, like all big-time places. Every place has got their little niche, and Florida’s a tough job. It’s a demanding job and it’s got to have the right individual.”

Stricklin was trying to identify that right individual. And while Florida certainly did its own homework on a number of candidates, Tulane coach Jon Sumrall was one that the athletics director wanted to do more research on.

“So I got involved. I spoke to some of the coaches,” Urban Meyer said. “And then finally they asked me to do some homework. When someone asks me to do my homework, I am. And I started watching interviews, because I think how a person handles himself in front of the camera, in front of the team, is very important.

“I’m not even sure coach Sumrall knows this, but I did some homework and had a friend of mine gather about 10 interviews that he did, and I had them pick them, because I didn’t have time to run through all of them. Then I talked to people that you coached against, then I put up the film. And the first thing I watch is special teams, then I watch your defense, then I watch the offensive line. I wanted to see what, because I have very strong opinions what Florida needs, what winning programs need.”

Urban Meyer liked most of what he saw, from the sound of things. Sumrall checked off box after box.

Still, there were some last-minute things that needed to happen to put a full stamp of approval on the hire. That was coming.

“Then I got him on the phone and it was a done deal after then,” Meyer said. “I talked to him, and Mark (Ingram), you’ll appreciate this, in this day and age of everybody talking about transfer, NIL contracts, all of that nonsense — it’s not nonsense, it’s real — but we’re talking to a coach and all he talked about was his strength coach, a Green Beret, a guy he believed in. I don’t believe, I know this, and I know Mark, your former head coach, coach (Nick) Saban believed this, you go win that damn championship in January, February, March, April, June. People think you get ready in August. You don’t get ready in August, not in major level college football.

“And coach Sumrall blew me away, and I called Scott Stricklin back, and there was one issue, and that’s coach Sumrall’s wife’s an Auburn Tiger. And I don’t want to get too much in the woods there because that’s his business, but when I heard that then I flipped the hat on backwards and I put on a recruiting speech. And I went after his ass now.”

In the end, Urban Meyer got his man. So, too, did the Gator Nation. Now it’s just a matter of how things pan out.

“Jon, I’m proud you’re a Gator, man,” Meyer said, turning things over to Sumrall on the podcast.