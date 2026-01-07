Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Micah Mays is committing to Florida, On3 has learned. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Demon Deacons, catching 18 passes for two touchdowns.

Mays played high school football at The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 364 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Mays was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 378 overall recruit and the No. 57 overall wide receiver available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on Florida, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

Moreover, Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan is committing to transfer to the Florida Gators as well, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He previously played for the Texas A&M Aggies as well.

A native of Orlando, Florida, who played his high school at Westlake in Austin, Texas, Shanahan was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. There, he was the 170th-ranked player nationally and the 11th-ranked interior offensive lineman in that recruiting cycle. He’d land at Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over numerous other options. Coming out of high school, Cody Bellaire of Rivals shared some insight into him as a player.

“Interior offensive line prospect that is the definition of a road grader at the next level. Helped lead Austin Westlake (TX) to a state championship during his junior season. Run blocking machine that blows defenders off the ball with ease,” Bellaire wrote of Shanahan. “Lacks ideal arm length and foot speed to play tackle. Measures in at just a shade under 6-foot-4, 325 pounds with a 6-foot-7 wingspan. Consistently low pad level that allows him to win the leverage battle. Strong punch and solid striker.

“Threw 43-foot-8 in the shot put as a sophomore. Has the potential to push for a starting job in year one as long as he can control his weight. Transferred from Timber Creek (FL) to Austin Westlake following his sophomore season. One of the older offensive line prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle.”

Shanahan spent two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2025 season. In 2025, he would play in 13 games and make four starts for the Nittany Lions. That came after he played in 13 games and made five starts over the course of his time with the Aggies.