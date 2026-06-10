4-star LB Gregory Batson decommits from Florida State

Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star linebacker Gregory Batson announced his decommitment from Florida State on Wednesday.

He was pledged to the Seminoles since Nov. 7, but is now back on the board amidst official visit season.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity. I also want to thank the coaches, staff, and fans for believing in me throughout my recruiting process. After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to decommit from the Florida State University,” Batson wrote announcing his decision via X.

“This was not an easy decision, and I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the entire program. With that being said, my recruitment is 100% open. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me on this journey.”

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Batson is the No. 340 overall prospect and No. 28 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 37 recruit in Georgia.

This story will be updated.