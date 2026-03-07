Florida State forward AJ Swinton suffered a torn ACL on Wednesday against Pitt, the program announced Saturday. He will miss the rest of the season as a result.

Swinton has been a key contributor for Florida State as a sophomore. Across 26 games, including one start, he’s averaging 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds across 15.8 minutes per game. That’s up from 10.5 minutes on average as a freshman in 2024-25.

At the time of his departure against Pitt, Swinton was in the midst of one of his best games of the year. He had seven points in six minutes of action before leaving the game, and Florida State confirmed he in fact suffered a torn ACL.

“Florida State sophomore forward AJ Swinton sustained a torn ACL in his left knee at Wednesday’s game at Pittsburgh,” FSU men’s basketball announced via social media. “He will miss the remainder of the season.”

As a freshman at Florida State in 2024-25, Swinton averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds across 10.5 minutes per game. He has also taken on a larger role this year, although he previously missed an early season matchup against Alabama State due to a suspension.

FSU coach Luke Loucks told reporters at the time Swinton’s suspension was due to a violation of team rules. The sophomore forward returned one game later when the Seminoles took down Georgia Southern.

“The thing with AJ, everyone knows this, we have rules,” Loucks said. “We have a standard of the way we want to operate. Regardless of whether it’s AJ or anyone else on the roster, if you fall short of that there’s gonna be consequences. So he’s suspended right now and hopefully he’ll be back soon, but he’s gotta earn that. He’s gotta earn his teammates’ trust, our coaches’ trust, that he can operate at a standard that we want to operate. As soon as he proves that he can, he’ll be back on the team and hopefully helping us win games.”

Florida State is preparing for its regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon. SMU is coming to Tallahassee for the last game before the ACC Tournament. FSU has a 16-14 overall record and sits tied with Cal in the ACC standings with a 9-8 mark in conference action. As of Saturday morning, the Seminoles would be the No. 8 seed in the tournament field.