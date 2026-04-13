Former Cincinnati guard Shon Abaev has committed to Florida State via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He was a true freshman at Cincinnati this past season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

In his lone campaign with the Bearcats, Abaev made 24 appearances and 12 starts. He averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. The 6-foot-8 guard shot 33.5% from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc.

Shon Abaev played high school basketball at Calvary Christian Academy (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 27 overall player and No. 8 small forward in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Abaev was one of several Cincinnati players who entered the transfer portal after the school fired head coach Wes Miller. Now, Abaev will look to reach new heights at Florida State.

The Seminoles are entering their second season under head coach Luke Loucks. The 36-year-old HC led Florida State to an 18-15 overall record and a 10-8 mark in conference play this past season.

FSU ultimately suffered a season-ending loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament. After the game, Loucks reflected on his debut campaign at the helm of the program.

“I’m going to keep saying this, as we build this program, I would sign up seven days out of seven to coach guys like this, that care about the right things, that fight, especially when it’s tough, and that care about each other,” Loucks said. “… Once you get out of this present moment, hopefully — I know I will — all those guys in the locker room will look back at this year and have some pride about it.

“Again, it’s a reflection for life of we had some really dark moments this year. And they fought through them.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.