College football recruiting: Top-ranked commitments in the ACC at every position

Recruiting in the ACC is topsy-turvy. The big three of Miami, Florida State and Clemson have long sat top the conference on the trail, but other schools have tried to flex their muscle, too.

The Hurricanes were the only team that signed a top-10 class in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Six ACC schools inked a top-30 class. Looking at the 2027 cycle, Miami once again leads the way early.

Rivals is taking a look at the top-ranked commitment in the ACC at every position. Rankings are courtesy of the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

QB Israel Abrams — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

School: Montini Catholic (Ill.)

Scouting Summary: “Strong-armed quarterback with a quick release and the ability to drive the football to all levels of the field. Has a long, lean build, measuring in at north of 6-foot-4, and around 190 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand prior to his senior season. Plays with a discernible twitch as a passer. Looks to have one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Touts a quick release, showing the ability to get the football up and out in a flash. Rips far hash throws with ease, allowing his offense to access the full width of the field at multiple levels. Bouncy mover in the pocket with quick feet. Steps up in the pocket and makes second-reaction plays when pressured. Comfortable delivering off-platform and does not require an established base. A problem-solver on improvisational plays.”

RB Sa’Nir Brooks — Syracuse

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 466 NATL. (No. 36 RB)

School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

About: Brooks committed to the Orange on Jan. 24. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder also holds offers from the likes of Michigan State, West Virginia, Rutgers, Pitt, Wisconsin and Maryland. He plays for one of the top high school football programs in the nation. Last season, St. Frances finished as the No. 2 team in the Rivals Composite Rankings.

WR Nick Lennear — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26 NATL. (No. 6 WR)

School: Miami Carol City (Fla.)

Scout’s Take: “Nick Lennear elevated his game during the most competitive periods of the Navy All-American Bowl week and making splash plays when the lights were brightest. The rising senior showed outstanding burst within his routes, roasting corners during the 1-on-1 period of Wednesday’s joint practice. He showed up big once again on Saturday, making the catch of the game, with a magnificent diving grab in the end zone to put the East up early. Lennear continue to flash when targeted, later elevating for a ball over the middle of the field. The Miami native’s showing at the Navy All-American Bowl creates positive momentum heading into the offseason.”

TE Demarcus Deroche — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 242 NATL. (No. 14 TE)

School: Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.)

Deroche on Miami: “I am shutting my recruitment down. I am locked in with Miami,” DeRoche told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Miami just feels like home. They make me comfortable, so I just want to stay home. This week, they were just saying I’m a top priority. Not only have they said it, but they are making me feel I like it.”

OT Charlie Reece — Wake Forest

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 894 NATL. (No. 68 OT)

School: Oak Grove (N.C.)

About: The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder chose the Demon Deacons on Feb. 5 and is currently the highest-ranked prospect in Wake’s 2027 recruiting class. The Deacs were Reece’s first Power Four offer and he quickly locked in with Jake Dickert and the in-state ACC program.

IOL Qua Ford — SMU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 232 NATL. (No 15 IOL)

School: Texas High (Texas)

Ford on his commitment: “They’ve been recruiting me pretty hard,” Ford previously told Rivals about SMU. “They spent some time with them last month and they came by and saw me, and they have just been showing good love and telling me I’m a big priority to them.”

EDGE Troy Bowens — Cal

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 196 NATL. (No. 23 EDGE)

School: Sutter (Calif.)

Scouting Summary: “Bowens is a big framed edge who probably projects best as a 3-4 end or moving inside in a four-man front. A productive player with positional versatility and even played some receiver as a freshman before playing solely on defense the last two seasons. Not a super twitchy athlete and can continue to improve athletically but has a physical edge in his game with strong hands and shows a non-stop motor. Flashes good straight line quickness and closes well on the football. Has the multi-sport background we like with a solid track profile in the shot and discuss. Plenty of long term upside here and if he hits, Bowens has an NFL ceiling.”

DL Amari Vickerson — SMU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 543 NATL. (No. 61 DL)

School: Cy Ranch (Texas)

Vickerson on his commitment: “What’s made me excited about this decision is because it’s genuine and they actually want me for me,” Vickerson told Rivals. “SMU has made me their top school and made me a priority because they want to build around me. SMU showed me how to compete and be successful without a big logo on your polo!”

LB Gregory Batson — Florida State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 277 NATL. (No. 22 LB)

School: Lee County (Ga.)

Batson on FSU: “I enjoyed my experience there today!” Batson previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “The way the staff is able to sell their vision for their team and the standards they’ve set themselves to really excites me.”

CB Allen Evans — Louisville

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 109 NATL. (No. 13 CB)

School: Trinity (Ky.)

Evans on his commitment: “I think Louisville is the place for me,” Evans told Rivals. “It’s the best fit for me in terms of my development and where I feel the most comfortable and where I can grow … I feel like Coach Brohm is a great coach. He puts his guys in position to be successful. I feel like he knows a lot about college ball and getting guys to the next level and I feel he can help me accomplish my goal in the future of playing in the NFL.”

S Mekhi Williams — Florida State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 153 NATL. (No. 14 S)

School: Lennard (Fla.)

Williams on his commitment: “Florida State was always my school growing up,” Williams told Rivals. “Being from Florida, you always like one of the Florida schools and for me, it was was FSU, I had that connection with the Noles.”

ATH D’Angelo White — Louisville

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 237 NATL. (No. 8 ATH)

School: Villa Angela-St. Joseph (Ohio)

White on his commitment: “You know it’s the culture around the coaches, it just feel like family when I was around and it was great hospitality,” White told Rivals. “How much they care about me as a person and development throughout my time in college and how they would use me in the offense.”