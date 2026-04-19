Former Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik has committed to Florida State via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Rancik started in 26 of his 29 appearances for the Buffaloes this past season. The 6-foot-11 standout averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.1 minutes per game. He shot 40.4% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 campaign, Rancik averaged 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per contest. Rancik chose Florida State over several other suitors in the portal, most notably Kentucky.

Sebastian Rancik played high school basketball at JSerra Catholic (CA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 111 overall player and No. 21 power forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Florida State, Rancik was the No. 30 power forward in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Rancik is the fourth transfer who has committed to FSU this offseason. In contrast, six Seminoles have entered the portal since the end of the season.

The Seminoles are entering their second season under head coach Luke Loucks. The 36-year-old HC led Florida State to an 18-15 overall record and a 10-8 mark in conference play this past season.

FSU ultimately suffered a season-ending loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament. After the game, Loucks reflected on his debut campaign at the helm of the program.

“I’m going to keep saying this, as we build this program, I would sign up seven days out of seven to coach guys like this, that care about the right things, that fight, especially when it’s tough, and that care about each other,” Loucks said. “… Once you get out of this present moment, hopefully — I know I will — all those guys in the locker room will look back at this year and have some pride about it.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.