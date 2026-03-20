Conor McAneney arrest: More details emerge on violent incident involving FSU kicker, police

Florida State sophomore kicker Conor McAneney was reportedly punched in the face twice by a police officer before his Wednesday evening arrest outside a Fort Lauderdale bar, according to TMZ, which reviewed the probable cause affidavit. McAneney was arrested Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and trespassing in an occupied structure, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s jail records.

This report will be updated.