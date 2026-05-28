Danny Kanell claims vibes at Florida State with Mike Norvell are 'as bad as I've seen them in the last decade'

As a former Florida State quarterback, CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell still has his ear to the tracks around Tallahassee. And, based on what he’s hearing, the 2026 season could very well be the last for Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell.

Kanell, who served as Charlie Ward’s backup during FSU’s 1993 national championship season, addressed the situation around Norvell’s scorching-hot seat entering a critical 2026 season during a Thursday appearance on First Round Live in Birmingham. And the Seminole alumnus didn’t hold back.

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“My expectations are low, and I’d say my expectations are higher than most fans I talk to. … The vibes around Tallahassee are as bad as I’ve seen them in the last decade – it’s bad,” Kanell told First Round Live on Thursday. “I think a lot of the fans wanted to move on from Norvell, (but) I think they realize the financial situation Florida State is in. And I think a lot of the boosters that would potentially be able to step up and write checks have not cut those checks because they’re kind of waiting for what feels inevitable. That, oh, this season’s going to be a disaster (and FSU is) going to have to move on from Mike Norvell, then we’ll go out and (spend money to) get that next head coach.

“That is not a healthy environment to be in. It pains me; I don’t want to see that. And when I talk to fans, I try to encourage them. I’m an optimistic person by nature; I’m rooting for Mike Norvell,” Kanell continued. “I would love for him to prove everybody wrong and actually overdeliver on expectations, because the last two years they’ve fallen well short of them. … But as far as just roster composition, they’re middle of the pack in the ACC.

“… I think most Florida State fans think this is Mike Norvell’s last year.”

Norvell has faced heavy criticism following back-to-back losing seasons in Tallahassee in which the ‘Noles have gone a combined 7-17 overall and just 3-13 in ACC play. That includes the disastrous 2-10 campaign in 2024 that immediately followed 2023’s memorable 13-1 season — FSU’s best since winning the final BCS national championship in 2013.

The 44-year-old Norvell enters 2026 with a 38-34 overall record in six seasons in Tallahassee and will likely need a significant improvement over last year’s 5-7 mark in order to make it to Season 8.