Florida State baseball vs. James Madison delayed due to inclement weather

Florida State‘s baseball game against James Madison on Sunday has been delayed due to inclement weather in the area, the program announced on social media. The program will provide additional updates as they are made available.

First pitch was set for 11 a.m. ET. Before the weekend, first pitch for Sunday’s series finale was set for 1 p.m. ET. However, expected weather in the area forced FSU to move the game up. Despite the precaution, the weather came earlier than anticipated.

When the two teams are able to take the field, Florida State is looking to pull off the season-opening sweep after winning the first two matchups against the Dukes. The Seminoles opened the season with a 5-1 win on Friday before Saturday’s 16-5 series-clinching victory.

This story will be updated.