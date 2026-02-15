Florida State cancels series finale against James Madison due to prolonged inclement weather

Florida State’s series finale against James Madison has been cancelled due to “prolonged inclement weather in the area.” This comes just over an hour after the original 11 a.m. ET start time was delayed for the same reason.

The cancellation of the matchup secures the season-opening sweep after winning the first two matchups against the Dukes. The Seminoles opened the season with a 5-1 win on Friday before Saturday’s 16-5 series-clinching victory.

FSU will make their way back onto the diamond against Jacksonville in their next matchup on Tuesday. After that will be the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series that features matchups against Michigan, Auburn and Nebraska, among others.