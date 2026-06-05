Florida State catcher Hunter Carns enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State catcher Hunter Carns is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The decision gives the Seminoles another notable departure as they begin reshaping their roster for the 2027 season.

Carns leaves Tallahassee after two productive seasons, as he was viewed as one of the top catchers in college baseball entering the 2026 campaign. The sophomore was ranked as D1 Baseball’s No. 27 catcher in the preseason and emerged as one of Florida State’s most reliable offensive contributors throughout the year.

In 2026, Carns played in 43 games while making 41 starts between catcher and designated hitter. He finished the season with the best batting average on the team at .317, adding four home runs, 11 doubles and several key performances down the stretch.

Among his highlights was a five-RBI performance against Stetson in April, when he recorded a season-high three hits, including a home run and double. He also posted consecutive multi-hit games against both Pitt and Clemson late in the season as Florida State battled for postseason positioning.

Moreover, Carns built on a strong freshman campaign in 2025 that earned him Academic All-ACC honors. He appeared in 40 games and hit .286 with six home runs, eight doubles and a .481 slugging percentage while helping lead the Seminoles to an NCAA Super Regional appearance.

His biggest moments as a freshman came during postseason play. Carns recorded five hits across two Super Regional games against Oregon State, continuing a season in which he established himself as one of the ACC’s top young backstops.

Alas, the departure comes as Florida State begins navigating another busy offseason under coach Link Jarrett. The Seminoles finished the 2026 season with a 40-19 record but were eliminated from postseason play by St. John’s.

Following the season, Jarrett acknowledged the challenges of modern roster management and the significant turnover that can occur between transfer portal movement and the MLB Draft.

“This is where it’s landed in terms of trying to construct a roster to produce a functional team,” Jarrett said. “It is hard, and the inconsistencies of year to year and who is successful or not, it has escalated to the point of it’s very difficult to even predict.”

All told, Carns now becomes one of the most intriguing catchers available in the transfer portal. With two years of proven production in the ACC and experience on the postseason stage, he is expected to draw significant interest from programs across the country as he searches for his next destination.