Florida State DB Ashlynd Barker apologizes for comments on TikTok live stream

Florida State defensive back Ashlynd Barker apologized for comments he made Monday on a live stream. Barker is preparing to return to FSU in 2026, On3 | Rivals’ Warchant reported.

During the stream, which aired on a TikTok live, Barker made critical remarks about Florida State’s plan in the transfer portal with regard to defensive linemen and defensive backs. He questioned the depth on the Seminoles’ roster in 2026, as well.

Tuesday night, Barker issued an apology via social media. He also said his comments were not a reflection of his feelings about the Florida State program.

“I would like to apologize for some of the comments I made during my live stream yesterday,” Barker wrote. “I did not choose my words as well as I could have in response to a couple of questions presented to me.

“I love Florida State and have tried to represent it well in my time here. I am grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given to play with the guys in our locker room in my time here, and I’m truly sorry that my comments created the opposite impression.”

Barker put up the best numbers of his career as a junior in 2025. Across his 11 games, he totaled 48 tackles – including 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks – along with two passes defended. He has been a regular contributor at FSU since his arrival in 2023.

Ashlynd Barker began his college career at the junior college level at Iowa Western, helping the program to an NJCAA national championship. That came after the Council Bluffs (IA) native played high school football at Columbus (Ga.) Northside.

Florida State had a rough go through the 2025 season, despite starting things off with three straight wins – including a victory over Alabama. The Seminoles finished with a 5-7 record, including a four-game losing streak as ACC play began. FSU then announced it was retaining Mike Norvell as head coach, although changes were likely coming on the front-office side.

Since the transfer portal window opened Jan. 2, Florida State has brought in 12 players from the open market. Former Auburn offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin is the biggest addition, checking in as the No. 62 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. Former Texas running back Tre Wisner is another notable commitment as the No. 65 overall player and No. 5-ranked running back to hit the open market.