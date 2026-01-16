Florida State defenders Mandrell and Darryll Desir are withdrawing from NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett. The pair of Seminoles defenders are twins.

Mandrell Desir was rated as the No. 2 defensive lineman and 16th-rated player overall. Darryll Desir was the 40th-ranked player in the portal and No. 5 EDGE rusher overall. The pair officially entered the portal together on Jan. 14, but one day later they’ve retracted that decision.

Retaining these two is a massive recruiting win for Mike Norvell and company. Both were highly coveted in the portal this cycle. The pair combined for 53 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 6 sacks as true freshmen.

Mandrell earned Freshman All-America honors in 2025, and each are looked at as having bright futures in college football. Now, it appears that they’ll continue that effort in Tallahassee.

The duo played high school football at Norland (Miami, FL). Mandrell was a where he was a three-star prospect, while Darryll was a four-star prospect. Mandrell was the No. 758 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services., while Darryll was the No. 354-ranked prospect.

They’ll now return to FSU to help the Seminoles efforts in 2026. This comes after Florida State finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 record, finishing one game shy of becoming bowl eligible.

However, the Seminoles were ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll this season after a strong start to the year that saw them beat Alabama in the season opener. It was a hopeful start for the Seminoles after 2024’s 2-10 finish.

After all, the Seminoles are two years removed from an undefeated regular season and ACC Championship. Despite their finish, Florida State was snubbed from the then four-team College Football Playoff and instead played Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The 2023 season capped off a run where FSU went 23-4 over a two-year stretch.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.