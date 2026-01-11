Florida State DL Kevin Wynn plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Wynn was a true freshman during the 2025 season.

Wynn utilized his redshirt as a true freshman this season, appearing in four games. He finished the year with one tackle and a pass breakup during his limited action.

Wynn was a four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is

a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 72 overall player in class as well as the No. 9 defensive lineman.

He had been committed to FSU since June 2022. Wynn was recruited by the likes of Alabama, Texas, Georgia and South Carolina, among others. Wynn was a part of the No. 20 overall recruiting class that arrived in Tallahassee this offseason, according to the 2025 Rivals Industry Rankings.

Florida State finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 record, finishing one game shy of becoming bowl eligible. However, the Seminoles were ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll this season after a strong start to the year that saw them beat Alabama in the season opener.

It was a hopeful start for the Seminoles after 2024’s 2-10 finish. After all, the Seminoles are two years removed from an undefeated regular season and ACC Championship. Despite their finish, Florida State was snubbed from the then four-team College Football Playoff and instead played Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The 2023 season capped off a run where FSU went 23-4 over a two-year stretch.

Now, Wynn will get a fresh start with four years of eligibility remaining to play for his next team. Where that is, for now, remains to be seen. However, given his status as a former top-100 recruit just one year ago, it wouldn’t be farfetched to see him heavily recruiting in this portal cycle.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.