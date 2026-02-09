Florida State is adding to their offensive coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Seminoles are expected to hire Gabe Fertitta as the Director of Football Strategy & Offensive Assistant Coach.

“Sources: Florida State is expected to hire Gabe Fertitta as the Director of Football Strategy & Offensive Assistant Coach,” Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter. “He’d spent 2025 as the OC at Nicholls State. He spent the three previous years as an FSU analyst and worked in quality control at Louisville in 2021.”

As Thamel mentioned, Fertitta is heading back to Tallahassee after serving as the offensive coordinator at Nicholls State this past season. Some familiarity is there with Mike Norvell, and they’re hoping this move pays off.

The decision comes after Florida State promoted assistant coach Tim Harris to their offensive coordinator role. Their previous offensive coordinator, veteran offensive mind Gus Malzahn, retired from coaching this offseason.

Alas, the move to promote Harris should allow for some continuity in the offense. That understanding of the current system is something Norvell would highlight in a statement on the move.

“I want to thank Coach Malzahn for his effort and dedication to our program over the last 14 months,” Norvell said. “He did a wonderful job coordinating our offense and calling plays in 2025, and he has set a strong foundation for us to continue building on in 2026 behind the coordination of Tim Harris and the multiple other assistant coaches who are returning.

“Coach Harris has a complete understanding of the offensive scheme, and his ability to effectively share that knowledge with his players will continue to be a benefit for our offense.”

Moreover, Harris came to Florida State ahead of the 2025 season to be the team’s wide receivers coach. He also served as the team’s passing game coordinator.

Prior to that, Harris had worked at UCF under Malzahn. There, he was the offensive coordinator and the wide receivers coach for the Knights. He also has offensive coordinator experience at FIU and Booker T. Washington High School.

Previously, Harris has also had stints as a running backs coach at FIU, UCF, and Miami. During his time at Booker T. Washington, Harris would also serve as the head coach for the 2014 season.

All told, Florida State is coming off a 5-7 season. It was the second season in a row where the Seminoles failed to reach a bowl game.

It was also the first season that Malzahn had been the offensive coordinator for Florida State, bringing with him many of the players and staff members he had been with at UCF. Harris was among those staff members.

A season ago, Florida State finished sixth nationally in total offense, averaging 472.1 yards per game. That would amount to the 22nd-ranked scoring offense, putting up 33.0 points per game. In particular, the strength of that offense was on the ground, rushing for 218.67 yards per game. That was good for 11th nationally in rushing offense.

The offense was a strength, in many respects, for Florida State in 2025. Still, the Seminoles will need to find a way to turn that into wins and losses. They’re hoping these changes help with that cause.