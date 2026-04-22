Florida State forward Thomas Bassong has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Jamie Shaw III has learned. He previously said he intended to stay at FSU next season.

Bassong appeared in 33 games as a freshman this past season, including 17 starts. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds across 19.4 minutes per game during that time. He was the first high school commitment for Seminoles coach Luke Loucks.

Bassong turned in one of his best games of the year in late February against Georgia Tech. He put up 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Florida State took down the Yellow Jackets, 80-71, in ACC play.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Thomas Bassong is a native of Paris, France and played for Overtime Elite before arriving at Florida State. The 2026-27 season will be his sophomore year.

Florida State went 18-15 overall during Loucks’ first season as head coach after taking over for Leonard Hamilton. The Seminoles also had a 10-8 mark in ACC play and advanced to the ACC quarterfinals, where they pushed Duke to the brink before falling 80-79.

Following his debut season in Tallahassee, Loucks addressed how important it would be for Florida State to retain players from this past year’s team. He pointed to his time in the NBA as an assistant coach while discussing his approach to navigating the NIL and revenue-sharing side of the equation.

“It’s a big thing,” Loucks told Warchant earlier this month. “That’s again, where the professional side of it helps. Because I do know how to balance a budget. And I do know how to organize a salary cap just from my time in the NBA. You’ve got to have money in the budget to go do it.

“And I wanted to play in the NIT, and I thought that we should have, but it’s also a blessing. And I think it will really help us, because I’m spending so much time right now just going and talking to donors. And fundraising. You have to have resources to go get the guys.”

Since the transfer portal window opened after the national championship, Florida State has now seen eight players enter. FSU also has four players coming in from the open market, led by former Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik.