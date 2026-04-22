Florida State guard Lajae Jones has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Jamie Shaw. Jones was a full-time starter for the Seminoles after transferring in ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Jones logged 31 starts in 33 appearances for Luke Loucks‘ squad. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Of note, Lajae Jones has work to do to gain eligibility. He will require a waiver to play another season of college basketball, but played just three seasons at the Division I level, with one year in junior college.

Should he gain eligibility, he can be a real difference-maker for whichever team gets him out of the transfer portal. In each of his years at the Division I level Jones showed marked improvement.

He began his career at Tarleston State in 2022-23. He played in just 10 games and did not start any of them, seeing only 6.1 minutes per game. He averaged 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.

From there, Lajae Jones would transfer to St. Bonaventure. He played during the 2024-25 season, starting 33 of 34 games and becoming a real contributor.

For the Bonnies, Jones averaged 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He also began to chip in across the stat sheet, recording 1.5 steals per game.

In addition to his scoring and rebounding for Florida State, which were noted above, Lajae Jones also had a big impact doing the little things. He averaged 1.2 steals, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, showing real versatility.

Florida State loses another to the portal

Florida State forward Thomas Bassong has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Jamie Shaw III has learned. He was the first high school commitment for Seminoles coach Luke Loucks.

Bassong appeared in 33 games as a freshman this past season, including 17 starts. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds across 19.4 minutes per game during that time.

Bassong turned in one of his best games of the year in late February against Georgia Tech. He put up 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Florida State took down the Yellow Jackets, 80-71, in ACC play.

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.