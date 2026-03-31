Florida State sophomore guard Martin Somerville plans to enter the Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news. He is seeking his third program in as many seasons.

In his lone season at Florida State, Somerville averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 33 games (10 starts). His career began at UMass Lowell, where he averaged 8.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 32 games. Somerville’s best game at Florida State came in a 92-69 win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 14, in which he scored a season-high 23 points.

He is the second Florida State player to announce plans to enter the Portal on Tuesday. He joins freshman guard Cam Miles in doing so.

NEWS: Florida State guard Martin Somerville plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he told @On3.



The 6-foot-3 sophomore averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season. Scored 23 points against Virginia Tech. Represented by @DanielPoneman of @WEAVE.… pic.twitter.com/ETOKQND2wm — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 31, 2026

The Seminoles are coming off an 18-15 (10-8) campaign in their first season under head coach Luke Loucks. They finished the season particularly strong, winning seven of their final nine games. They knocked off Cal in the Second Round of the ACC Tournament before narrowly falling to Duke 80-79 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals.

Florida State missed NCAA Tournament in first season under head coach Luke Loucks

Due to its disappointing 11-13 start to the season, Florida State was not selected to the NCAA Tournament. However, Loucks expressed optimism heading into the offseason.

“I wouldn’t say because of that. I’ve said it before, I’m not a big believer in moral victories, but I am a big believer about doing the right thing,” Loucks said. “To me, our team did the right thing. I’m not talking about tonight’s game. I’m talking about this season. I think right now they’re beat up. They’re hurt. I feel bad. I felt like obviously we played well enough to have a shot to win and have the last-second shot to win. I’m sure I’ll beat myself up for mistakes I made throughout the game, as they’re doing currently right now.

“Now you can go home with a sense of — hopefully looking back on this year with some gratitude for what we did, but a sense of pride for what we represent at Florida State. Again, I’m going to keep saying this, as we build this program, I would sign up seven days out of seven to coach guys like this, that care about the right things, that fight, especially when it’s tough, and that care about each other.”

Although the Seminoles seem to be trending in the right direction, Martin Somerville will not be sticking around in Tallahassee.