Florida State infielder Gabe Fraser plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

According to D1 Baseball‘s Kendall Rogers, Florida State Seminoles infielder Gabe Fraser plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. This was just the first season Fraser spent in Tallahassee despite being a sophomore. Arkansas is where his college baseball career began. So, wherever Fraser ends up, it will be his third school in as many years.

“TRANSFER NEWS: @FSUBaseball infielder Gabe Fraser is entering the Transfer Portal, I’m told,” Rogers said via X. “Fraser finished the 2026 campaign with a .303 average and certainly has plenty of raw talent.”

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Per his official Florida State bio, Fraser played in 30 games this year at Florida State and started 27 of them. Head coach Link Jarrett put up all over the diamond when it came to defense. Most of Fraser’s time was spent at shortstop, starting 18 games there. Third base followed at six, only to get three games at second base. Versatility is certainly one of his strong suits.

Offensively, Fraser finished with a .303 batting average, as Rogers mentioned. Getting on base was the name of the game for him, finishing with an OBP of 432. Add in a .403 slugging and Fraser saw his OPS get to .836 on the season. A whole lot better than his true freshman campaign.

Success came in the counting stats as well. Fraser collected eight extra base hits, five of which were doubles. Florida State saw him knock in 11 RBIs and draw 19 walks. The only downside was the strikeouts, which sat at 33.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Florida State loses catcher to transfer portal

Florida State catcher Hunter Carns is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The decision gives the Seminoles another notable departure as they begin reshaping their roster for the 2027 season.

Carns leaves Tallahassee after two productive seasons, as he was viewed as one of the top catchers in college baseball entering the 2026 campaign. The sophomore was ranked as D1 Baseball’s No. 27 catcher in the preseason and emerged as one of Florida State’s most reliable offensive contributors throughout the year.

In 2026, Carns played in 43 games while making 41 starts between catcher and designated hitter. He finished the season with the best batting average on the team at .317, adding four home runs, 11 doubles and several key performances down the stretch.

On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report