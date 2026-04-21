Florida State has named Ashton Daniels its starting quarterback for the 2026 college football season. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the decision from the Seminoles.

“News: I have been told Ashton Daniels has been named Florida State’s starting quarterback. Announcement should be coming shortly,” Adelson posted on X. “It has been trending in this direction, so not a huge shock, but important for FSU to have a starter named headed into the offseason.”

Daniels played in four games for Auburn this past season, taking over as the starter under former head coach Hugh Freeze and eventually interim DJ Durkin. He threw for 797 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The quarterback run game became a big part of the offense as well. There, Daniels rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries.

Heading into Auburn’s penultimate contest of the season vs. Mercer, a decision had to be made. Daniels had three games played, meaning taking the field in the final two would get rid of his eligibility. Of those, the Iron Bowl was valued as the more important one. So, the Tigers sat Daniels in favor of true freshman Duece Knight.

Auburn went on to hire Alex Golesh to be the program’s next head coach. Multiple quarterbacks left the Plains, including Daniels. Florida State evidently is thankful that Daniels and Durkin decided to hold him out of the Mercer game to keep him eligible for the 2026 season.

On the other side, Mike Norvell has an important season ahead, wanting to improve upon the 5-7 record. Another monster portal class is expected to be the driving force behind the 2026 roster. Daniels might end up highlighting the whole bunch, especially as he takes the field first for the Aug. 29 opener vs. New Mexico.

Daniels won the job over returning quarterback Kevin Sperry. He quietly gained momentum, showing improvement in key areas, particularly his confidence in pushing the ball downfield. According to Norvell, Sperry made strides in “driving the ball with more confidence,” including several strong throws in recent scrimmage action. That progress made this a legitimate battle.

Still, Daniels took the majority of first-team reps, including during Florida State’s latest scrimmage. Sperry rotated in with the ones and continued to push for more opportunities, but the Seminoles are riding with the transfer now.

We’ll see if it works out for them. Florida State is certainly hoping it does, as the Seminoles enter a pivotal season with Ashton Daniels leading the charge.