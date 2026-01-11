Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Joshua Raymond has entered the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He previously played for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Joshua Raymond played his high school football at Lake Mary in Florida. Coming out of high school, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He was the 1,411th-ranked player nationally and the 104th-ranked offensive tackle in that recruiting cycle.

Coming out of high school, he was an Under Armour All-American. Raymond held multiple offers before initially going to Vanderbilt. That included offers from USF, Kansas, and Stanford, among others.

In 2024, with Vanderbilt, Raymond did not see any action. That allowed him to use his redshirt. He now has three seasons of eligibility remaining. When he made the decision to transfer to Florida State, Raymond praised offensive line coach Herb Hand, in particular.

“The No. 1 reason was I know Coach Hand can get me to the NFL,” Raymond said at the time. “He’s a great guy, and I had a great time with him in there watching film for almost three hours. I just learned a lot in that span and just said, ‘This is a man I trust to turn me into a monster and get me to the NFL.’ I also love the culture at Florida State. Coach Norvell wants to be the best at everything, not just football, but everything in life. I told him, ‘Coach, you are going to get the best out of me.’”

Florida State is coming off its second season in a row without making a bowl. The Seminoles went just 5-7 for the season and 2-6 in ACC play. Now, head coach Mike Norvell appears to be very active in the Transfer Portal once again.

Raymond is the 36th Seminole to enter the Transfer Portal this cycle. That now includes a total of five offensive linemen for Florida State. Lucas Simmons, Mario Nash, Tye Hylton, and Manasse Itete are also in the portal. Meanwhile, Florida State has added four offensive linemen in the Transfer Portal so far, including Bradyn Joiner, Nate Pabst, Paul Bowling, and Xavier Chaplin.

Of course, there is still time for more movement in the Transfer Portal. It will remain open until January 16th for players to enter, though this will be their only opportunity to do so this season. Players will still be able to make transfer decisions past that date as well.