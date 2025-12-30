Florida State offensive lineman Tye Hylton plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Hylton has spent the last two years with the Seminoles.

In 2024, Hylton did not see game action while redshirting and working with the scout team. That was the case again in 2025 during his redshirt freshman season.

Prior to enrolling at Florida State, Tye Hylton was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 676 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 61 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 86 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Oviedo (FL) Oviedo.

During his time in high school, Tye Hylton helped lead Oviedo to an 8-3 overall record and a second straight district title as a senior in 2023. He even scored a touchdown on a 4-yard carry during that campaign.

Hylton helped block for an offense that ran for 2,210 yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per carry and 200.9 yards per game. In addition, Tye Hylton was a thrower on the Oviedo track and field team.

Tye Hylton not the only O-lineman portaling

Florida State offensive lineman Lucas Simmons also plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-8 offensive tackle spent the past three seasons with the Seminoles, playing 24 games in that span. That included 12 during the 2025 season, during which he serves as a reserve offensive lineman, receiving 81 offensive snaps. He also played special teams.

Originally from Sweden, Simmons moved to America and played high school football for Clearwater Academy International (FL), where he was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 124 overall player and No. 10 offensive tackle in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

On3’s Chandler Vessels also contributed to this report.