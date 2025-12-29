Florida State offensive lineman Lucas Simmons plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-8 offensive tackle spent the past three seasons with the Seminoles, playing 24 games in that span. That included 12 during the 2025 season, during which he serves as a reserve offensive lineman, receiving 81 offensive snaps. He also played special teams.

Originally from Sweden, Simmons moved to America and played high school football for Clearwater Academy International (FL), where he was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 124 overall player and No. 10 offensive tackle in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Lucas Simmons is the 23rd Florida State player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Additionally, he is the third offensive lineman to do so, joining Mario Nash and Manasse Itete.

Florida State is coming off of a 5-7 finish this past season and missed out on a bowl game for the second straight year. The Seminoles are a combined 7-18 since winning the ACC Championship in 2023 and already confirmed coach Mike Norvell will return for his seventh season in 2026.

With all the movement in the transfer portal so far, it would seem the Seminoles are in for another roster overhaul this offseason. We’ll see what kind of additions they can get as they look to improve their results from the past two years.

Changes coming for the transfer portal this offseason

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.