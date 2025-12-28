Florida State OL Manasse Itete plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound lineman spent his true freshman season in 2024 redshirting and practicing with the scout team. This past season, he made his FSU debut in the season-opening 77-3 win over East Texas A&M.

Before arriving on campus in Tallahassee, Itete was rated as a four-star recruit, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 350 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, and the No. 29 overall interior offensive lineman.

BREAKING: Florida State OL Manasse Itete is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’6 312 OL will have 3 years of eligibility left



Was ranked as a Four-Star Recruit in the 2024 Class (per On3)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/3Wnz2BNdbC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 28, 2025

His time spent at Florida State resulted in the Seminoles compiling a 7-17 record over the last two years. This past season, the Seminoles finished the year with a 5-7 record and falling one game shy of bowl eligibility.

Now, he’ll search for his next college football home in the NCAA transfer portal. Itete played his high school football in California and was recruited by the likes of USC, Cal, Oregon and Miami, among others.

The news of his intention to hit the portal comes shortly after it was revealed that Florida State safety Ashlynd Barker also plans to do the same. Barker made 11 appearances and nine starts in the 2025 campaign. He tallied 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass breakups.

Once the NCAA transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, players can officially enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal and go on to initiate contact with their preferred schools. The portal will be open for 15 days and close on Jan. 16.

Notably, players who are on teams competing in the national championship game are allowed five extra days to make their portal decision. The College Football Playoff championship game will be played on Jan. 19, so the players on those teams will be allowed until Jan. 24 to enter the portal and choose their next school.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.