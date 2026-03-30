Florida State PG Cam Miles plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Florida State point guard Cam Miles plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the program.

In 25 games this year, Miles put up 5.4 points per game, one rebound and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 36.1% from the floor and 21.6% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Miles was a three-star recruit out of Orlando (Fla.) IMG Academy, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 21 overall prospect in the state, the No. 24 point guard in the class and the No. 191 overall prospect in the class.

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Miles originally committed to Temple early in his recruiting process before switching to Florida State. He ended up staying closer to home, but now he’ll look for a new home in 2026-27.

“Coach (Luke) Loucks, he was an NBA coach,” Miles told Warchant when he originally committed to the school. “Player development, all the good guards [he coached], and he was a guard himself. So I thought I’d be taken care of from the guard spot. I know I’ll be developed, my game will get developed well.”

Florida State went 18-15 this season under Loucks, including 10-8 in the ACC. However, Miles and the Seminoles did not make the NCAA Tournament. FSU went 1-1 in the ACC Tournament.

Back in November, Loucks praised Miles’ defensive efforts in a game against Tennessee-Martin. It could bode well for his future.

“Obviously, offensively is what everyone cares about in terms of just having some timely buckets and some big shots when we needed them,” Loucks said. “But defensively, I thought he was incredible. He had three steals, he had I think six or seven deflections over the course of the game — one of our leaders in deflections.”