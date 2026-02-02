The Florida State Seminoles are set to promote assistant coach Tim Harris to their offensive coordinator role, per On3’s Pete Nakos. The school would later confirm this move in an official announcement. This comes after previous offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn, retired from coaching.

The move to promote Harris should allow for some continuity in the offense. That understanding of the current system is something Florida State head coach Mike Norvell would highlight in a statement on the move.

“I want to thank Coach Malzahn for his effort and dedication to our program over the last 14 months,” Norvell said. “He did a wonderful job coordinating our offense and calling plays in 2025, and he has set a strong foundation for us to continue building on in 2026 behind the coordination of Tim Harris and the multiple other assistant coaches who are returning. Coach Harris has a complete understanding of the offensive scheme, and his ability to effectively share that knowledge with his players will continue to be a benefit for our offense.”

Tim Harris came to Florida State ahead of the 2025 season to be the team’s wide receivers coach. He also served as the team’s passing game coordinator.

Prior to that, Harris had worked at UCF under Malzahn. There, he was the offensive coordinator and the wide receivers coach for the Knights. He also has offensive coordinator experience at FIU and Booker T. Washington High School.

Previously, Harris has also had stints as a running backs coach at FIU, UCF, and Miami. During his time at Booker T. Washington, Harris would also serve as the head coach for the 2014 season.

Florida State is coming off a 5-7 season. It was the second season in a row where the Seminoles failed to reach a bowl game. It was also the first season that Malzahn had been the offensive coordinator for Florida State, bringing with him many of the players and staff members he had been with at UCF. Harris was among those staff members.

A season ago, Florida State finished sixth nationally in total offense, averaging 472.1 yards per game. That would amount to the 22nd-ranked scoring offense, putting up 33.0 points per game. In particular, the strength of that offense was on the ground, rushing for 218.67 yards per game. That was good for 11th nationally in rushing offense.

The offense was a strength, in many respects, for Florida State in 2025. Still, the Seminoles will need to find a way to turn that into wins and losses.